I Don’t Believe In Marriage, They Don’t Work – Lil Kesh

Singer and rapper Lil Kesh has disclosed that he ended his last relationship so he could focus on his career.

The singer, 31, expressed doubts about the longevity of marriage, pointing to the high divorce rate and numerous unhappy couples he has observed.

Speaking in a recent episode of the Esther Show, Lil Kesh said he’s not actively seeking a partner, but wouldn’t rule out the possibility of finding someone special who could make him compromise on his priorities.

The singer emphasised that his decision isn’t driven by a desire to be free or a playboy, but rather his genuine doubts about the institution of marriage.

According to him, he wants a happy home, but doesn’t feel ready to provide that yet, and doesn’t want to jeopardise anyone’s happiness.

He said: “I’m currently single. I have been single for a long time. I broke up with my last girlfriend because I figured out that I could do better on my own, as far as my career, everything that was a priority to me at the time was concerned. And ever since then, I have not been able to find myself in a space where I could juggle both.

“It would be nice to find someone who would make me compromise. But now, I’m not intentional about dating because if I’m dating you, I will have to make time for you. Also, I’m no longer a kid. I’m 31. Luckily, my parents are not pressuring me to get married. They have made peace what the fact that I am different.

“Marriage? Maybe, later. But for now, I’m not of that mindset. I’m also not going to intentionally make anyone my baby mama. I am not going to ‘wife’ anybody anytime soon either. It’s not like I don’t want to get married because I want to be free or be a playboy, I just don’t believe in marriage. They don’t work. Have you seen the rate of divorces? I have seen a lot of unhappy marriages. That doesn’t mean there are not happy ones. But personally, I want a happy home and I don’t feel like I can do that yet. And I’m not going to jeopardise any person’s happiness just because I have to get married”.