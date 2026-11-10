I Have Been Celibate For 7 Years – Lil Kesh

Nigerian rapper Keshinro Ololade, popularly known as Lil Kesh, has warned women trying to get his attention with their physical appearance.

Naija News reports that the singer spoke in a video posted on his Instagram page where he spoke about his decision to stay away from sexual activities and his efforts to remain focused.

In the video, Lil Kesh specifically addressed women who regularly visit the gym, their physical appearance and body shapes which he finds tempting.

The rapper appealed to such women to tone down their seductive appearance and movements around him, explaining that he was trying to maintain his decision to remain celibate.

He also revealed that he had stayed away from sex for seven years.

He said: “Hello, if you know you are a gym girly and your back is looking like this, please, I’m gonna need you to tone it down. I have been celibate for 7 years; I am trying to focus; don’t konjibait me.”

In other news, Nigerian content creator, Adebayo Ridwan, popularly known as Isbae U, has spoken on the difficult period he faced following the controversy that surrounded him in 2022.

Isbae U in an interview with Morayo Afolabi Brown said the backlash from the controversy was so intense that he began to wonder whether his career had come to an end.

According to him, the situation was difficult because people who had previously supported and praised his work started making negative comments about him.

The content creator revealed that he sought advice from fellow skit maker Mr Macaroni during the period.

He said he asked him whether the situation meant the end of his career because he was unsure of what would happen after the backlash.

Isbae U recalled that the experience also made him realize how quickly public opinion can change when a person faces controversy.