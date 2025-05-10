Natasha Posts TikTok Video With Tinubu’s ‘Omo Ologo’ Song As Background Music

The lawmaker representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has stirred online discussions after sharing a TikTok video set to the popular song “Omo Ologo,” a track that has become synonymous with President Bola Tinubu.

The 15-second video, posted on May 8, features the senator playfully engaging with the camera while subtly smiling, prompting varied reactions from netizens.

The song “Omo Ologo,” which was performed by Kano-based musician Dauda ‘Rarara’ Kahutu at a dinner event on May 3, has become a cultural phenomenon.

The dinner, held in Katsina State in honour of President Tinubu, was part of his two-day official visit to the state, where he assessed the region’s security situation.

Rarara’s song, “Omo Ologo” (a glorious child), serves as a tribute to Tinubu, praising him as a triumphant leader who has overcome his critics.

The track, which blends Hausa and Yoruba, includes the lyrics: “Olorire Olorire Bola Asiwaju Omo Ologo / Bola Asiwaju Omo Ologo / Asiwaju / Olorirere / Nile awon olote / Nile awon alabosi / Olorire.”

The performance energised the crowd, including President Tinubu and other dignitaries, solidifying the song’s place in the political and cultural landscape.

In her TikTok post, Akpoti-Uduaghan wrote, “Just for fun, song choked,” which some users interpreted as a lighthearted comment, while others read into it with political undertones.

The video’s timing and the song choice, associated with Tinubu, raised questions about the senator’s intent and whether she was commenting on the political dynamics within the country.

The senator’s playful TikTok video comes amid her ongoing tensions with Senate President Godswill Akpabio. Recently, Akpoti-Uduaghan published a sarcastic apology to Akpabio on her Facebook page, accompanied by a short video. In the post, she apologised for the “crime of maintaining dignity and self-respect.”

This post prompted Akpabio’s legal team to request a federal high court in Abuja to compel Akpoti-Uduaghan to delete the satirical apology.

In response, Akpoti-Uduaghan’s legal team, led by Jubril Okutepa, filed a counter-affidavit, accusing Akpabio of attempting to silence and intimidate her.

The legal battle is set to continue, with the court expected to rule on the motion and counter-affidavit on May 12.

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s political journey has been turbulent, particularly after her suspension from the Senate in March. The suspension followed an altercation in the chamber over seating arrangements, and shortly thereafter, Akpoti-Uduaghan accused Senate President Akpabio of sexual harassment.