‘Forgive This Stubborn Woman’ – Senator Natasha Tenders Sarcastic Apology To Akpabio

The suspended Senator representing Kogi Central at the National Assembly, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has sarcastically apologised to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Naija News reports that the embattled Senator was suspended from the Senate after rejecting a new seat allocated to her in the red chamber and a sexual harassment allegation against Akpabio.

In the satirical apology letter via her Instagram handle on Sunday, April 27, 2025, Natasha described herself as a ‘stubborn woman’ and asked Akpabio to forgive her.

Natasha said she had mistakenly believed that her seat in the Senate was earned through elections, not erections.

She wrote, “SATIRICAL APOLOGY LETTER

“From the Desk of Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan

“Dear Distinguished Senate President Godswill Akpabio,

“It is with the deepest sarcasm and utmost theatrical regret that I tender this apology for the grievous crime of possessing dignity and self-respect in your most exalted presence. I have reflected extensively on my unforgivable failure to recognize that legislative success in certain quarters is apparently not earned through merit, but through the ancient art of compliance — of the very personal kind.

“How remiss of me not to understand that my refusal to indulge your… “requests” was not merely a personal choice, but a constitutional violation of the unwritten laws of certain men’s entitlement. Truly, I must apologize for prioritizing competence over capitulation, vision over vanity, and the people’s mandate over private dinners behind closed doors.

“I now realize the catastrophic consequences of my actions: legislation delayed, tempers flared, and the tragic bruising of egos so large they require their own postcodes. For this disruption to the natural order of “quid pro quo,” I bow my head in fictional shame.

“Please find it in your magnanimous heart — somewhere buried deep beneath layers of entitlement — to forgive this stubborn woman who mistakenly believed that her seat in the Senate was earned through elections, not erections.”