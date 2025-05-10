LP Crisis: ‘The Only Solution Is To Expel Peter Obi, Alex Otti, Others’ – Arabambi

A prominent figure within the Labour Party (LP), Abayomi Arabambi, has hinted at the possible expulsion of the party’s former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, among others, during the upcoming National Convention.

In an interview with TVC, Arabambi suggested that Obi, Otti, and several other members would face expulsion from the Labour Party at the convention.

Arabambi accused the two leaders of creating significant discord within the party ranks, an issue that has reportedly hindered the party’s unity and progress.

Arabambi didn’t hold back in his criticism, asserting that Obi and Otti were responsible for stirring unrest in the Labour Party.

He further stressed that their actions had been detrimental to the party’s cohesion and future, claiming that their leadership styles were contributing to the ongoing internal strife.

In a related statement, Arabambi clarified that the Supreme Court had never ruled to remove Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party.

This clarification comes amidst ongoing rumours and controversies surrounding Abure’s position, which has been a subject of dispute within the party.

“These characters that are troubling our party are a few selfish Nigerians that are after their own personal aggrandisement. We will not allow them to ruin our party.

“There can be only one solution which a National Convention will soon unleash. It is to expel Peter Obi, Governor Alex Otti and others. They’re currently under suspension. I assure you that they will be expelled soon.

“You see, those people are jokers. Imagine Nenadi that is not even a member of the party leveling allegations and issuing queries. Where does that happen?

“Nenadi coordinated the Obedients group. She worked for Peter Obi and is still working for him. She is not a member of our party. That is why I didn’t include her among those to be expelled soon. You can’t expel someone who’s not one of you.

“Imagine that Headmistress of Corruption labelling Abure as corrupt. Are you not aware that she has been standing trial for corruption? She is negotiating a plea-bargain right now. She’s the Headmistress of corruption,” Arabambi said.