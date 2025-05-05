Super Eagles’ Raphael Onyedika Helps Club Brugge Win Belgian Cup

Nigeria midfielder Raphael Onyedika helped his club, Club Brugge to win the 2024-2025 Belgian Cup for the 12th time in their history.

Raphael Onyedika played a prominent role in a thrilling final held at the iconic King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels which ended in a hard-fought 2-1 victory over their fierce rivals, Anderlecht.

Onyedika was particularly influential, showcasing his tenacity and skill for 74 minutes before being substituted for Hugo Vetlesen. He received a yellow card in the 22nd minute, demonstrating his commitment to the match’s intensity.

This victory marks the 12th time Club Brugge has claimed the prestigious Belgian Cup, further solidifying their legacy in Belgian football.

Romeo Vermont was the hero for the day, scoring both goals for Brugge, each showcasing a blend of precision and determination that thrilled the supporters.

As the league campaign unfolds, Club Brugge are on the brink of a potential double, currently occupying second place in the league standings, just one point behind the leaders, Union Saint-Gilloise.

Nicky Hayen’s squad is poised for a gripping finish to the season, with ambitions of adding the league title to their cup success.

Meanwhile, in the Scottish Premiership, Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers expressed excitement after scoring his inaugural Old Firm goal at the historic Ibrox Stadium.

The Nigerian international found the back of the net during a closely contested 1-1 draw against reigning champions Celtic this past Sunday.

This goal adds to Dessers’ impressive tally, bringing his total to 25 goals across all competitions this season while playing under the guidance of manager Barry Ferguson.

Dessers reflected on the significance of the moment, stating, “To score an Old Firm goal at Ibrox is an unbelievable feeling. I had one last season that unfortunately didn’t count, so scoring today was truly amazing.”

He elaborated on the buildup to his goal: “It was a beautiful team effort; we launched a rapid counterattack. I noticed Diomande make a run, he spotted me, and then Vaclav executed a fantastic stepover, perfectly reading the situation.”