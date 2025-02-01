Six Top European Clubs Interested In Super Eagles’ Raphael Onyedika

Nigerian midfielder, Raphael Onyedika, has emerged as a highly coveted talent within European football, attracting the attention of clubs such as Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and AC Milan, all eager to add him to their ranks.

Raphael Onyedika, 23, from Club Brugge, showcased his potential with a standout performance in a recent Champions League match against Manchester City, where he impressively opened the scoring.

Although Brugge lost the match 3-1, Onyedika’s display highlighted his capabilities and caught the eyes of prominent clubs across the continent.

Throughout the season, Onyedika has been integral to Club Brugge’s success, playing a key role in maintaining an impressive 20-match unbeaten streak before facing Manchester City. His versatility in defensive and attacking positions has established him as one of Club Brugge’s key players.

Sport via Les Transferts reports indicate that Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and AC Milan view Onyedika as a priority signing.

Additionally, The Telegraph has reported interest from Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, and FC Porto, who recognise his contributions to the Jupiler Pro League since joining Brugge in 2022 for €9 million.

With Manchester City particularly interested in strengthening their midfield in light of Rodri’s injury concerns, Onyedika has become a potential solution. Currently valued at around €30 million, there is a growing likelihood of him making a move as various European clubs aim to bolster their squads with his dynamic playing style.

However, Club Brugge is understandably reluctant to part with one of their most valuable assets. The club views Onyedika as essential to their midfield operations and will likely seek a substantial fee for his transfer.

As the speculation surrounding his future intensifies, Onyedika remains focused on contributing to Club Brugge’s domestic and European campaigns.

His upcoming challenge is in the Belgian Pro League, where Brugge will face Royal Antwerp on Sunday, hoping to remain competitive in the title race.