Lamine Yamal Is Unreal – Bukayo Saka Says

Arsenal’s winger, Bukayo Saka, has praised Barcelona’s youngster, Lamine Yamal, describing him as “not normal” given the remarkable feats he has accomplished at just 17 years of age.

Bukayo Saka’s admiration for Yamal stems from the staggering performances the young Spaniard has delivered since breaking into the first team.

Although he won’t celebrate his 18th birthday until the summer, Yamal has already made an impressive 100 appearances for FC Barcelona.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Saka expressed his awe, stating, “He’s top. Honestly, doing what he is doing at his age, what can you say, he’s unreal.

“It’s not normal. No one does it. I don’t think I’ve seen that level for a 17-year-old, so credit to him.”

Yamal’s prowess was on full display during a thrilling Champions League semi-final against Inter Milan, where he was instrumental in a captivating 3-3 draw, further making his case as one of the brightest talents in world football.

Remarkably, Yamal’s career trajectory has already put him ahead of legendary figures Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at a similar stage.

By achieving 49 combined goals and assists through his first 100 games, Yamal has surpassed Messi, who had 55 contributions, by reaching that milestone at nearly 21 years of age.

In stark contrast, 19-year-old Ronaldo had mustered only 26 goals and assists in his opening century of professional matches, underscoring just how exceptional Yamal’s early career has been.