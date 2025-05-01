Niger Governor, Bago Speaks On Rift With His Deputy

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umar Bago, has dismissed rumours of a rift between him and his deputy, Yakubu Garba.

Naija News reports that Bago made the denial in response to widespread speculations about a breakdown in their working relationship.

Recall that there have been reports of an alleged resignation by Garba and his purported departure from his official residence.

Fueling the rumours was a reported disagreement over the replacement of a consensus candidate submitted by the Deputy Governor for the forthcoming Shiroro Local Government elections—Garba’s home constituency.

The last-minute replacement was reportedly intended to reopen previous disagreements between the two top officials.

However, speaking at the 2025 Workers Day celebration in Minna, Bago emphasised that their relationship remains strong and united.

He said, “Nobody can break me and my Deputy. The relationship between us is perfect; both of us are working on the same goal.”

Meanwhile, Garba, the immediate past Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Niger State, was missing at the Workers Day.

However, his conspicuous absence at this year’s event has further ignited rumours of a growing division between the two top officials.

Unlike previous celebrations, where Garba played an active role, he was missing at this year’s event held at the Trade Fair Complex in Minna. Governor Bago, however, was in attendance, alongside Senator Sani Musa, who represents Niger East senatorial district.