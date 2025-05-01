Amid Resignation Rumours, Niger Deputy Governor Shuns Workers Day Celebration

Speculations over an alleged rift between Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, and his deputy, Comrade Yakubu Garba, deepened on Thursday following the deputy governor’s absence at the 2025 Workers Day celebration in Minna.

Garba, the immediate past Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Niger State, has consistently attended Workers Day events since assuming office as deputy governor.

However, his conspicuous absence at this year’s event has further ignited rumours of a growing division between the two top officials.

Unlike previous celebrations, where Garba played an active role, he was missing at this year’s event held at the Trade Fair Complex in Minna. Governor Bago, however, was in attendance, alongside Senator Sani Musa, who represents Niger East senatorial district.

While some sources suggested that Garba was out of town on official duty, others claimed he may have deliberately stayed away to avoid further escalating the already tense political atmosphere in the state.

According to Leadership, Garba’s absence was particularly notable given his strong roots in the labour movement and his symbolic presence at such events.

Garba and Bago have been the subject of intense political speculation in recent weeks, with reports of strained ties over internal party matters and alleged marginalisation of the deputy governor in decision-making, especially concerning the upcoming November 2025 local government elections.

Despite denials from Garba, political observers believe Thursday’s absence adds weight to the ongoing speculation that all is not well within Niger State’s top leadership.

Meanwhile, Garba has denied reports that he is planning to resign from his position.