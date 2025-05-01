FA To Ban Transgender Women From Women’s Football Following Supreme Court Ruling

The English Football Association (FA) has announced a major policy change that will ban transgender women from participating in the women’s game in England.

The English FA took this decision following a landmark Supreme Court ruling on April 16 and it will take effect from June 1, 2025.

The governing body said its previous policy—allowing transgender women to compete in women’s football—was based on its core principle of accessibility and was backed by expert legal advice.

However, the recent Supreme Court ruling has prompted a reassessment. “This is a complex subject,” the FA said in a statement, “and our position has always been that if there was a material change in law, science, or how the policy operated at the grassroots level, we would review and change it if necessary.”

The FA acknowledged the emotional impact of the decision, noting that it understands “this will be difficult for people who simply want to play the game they love in the gender by which they identify.”

The association said it is reaching out to registered transgender women currently playing to explain the policy change and discuss ways they can remain involved in the sport.

The move aligns the FA with evolving international and legal standards set by UEFA and FIFA, though it is expected to spark considerable debate over inclusion and fairness in competitive sport.