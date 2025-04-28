Jurgen Klopp Wishes To Coach Real Madrid, Germany — Close Friend Reveals

Miroslav Tanjga, a former teammate and close friend of football manager, Jürgen Klopp, has revealed that the German team tactician has two wishes.

Tanjga, who is currently serving as the head coach of Serbia’s football club, Vojvodina, has revealed that Jurgen Klopp has made it clear that he has no intention of coaching a team in Serie A or France.

Furthermore, he affirmed that Klopp would not consider coaching any other English club apart from Liverpool.

Note that Klopp is strongly linked with the coaching job at Real Madrid. Despite Carlo Ancelotti’s significant contributions to the Spanish club, his current season could end without a trophy, which might heavily influence his standing in the Spanish capital.

While Xabi Alonso is frequently mentioned as the frontrunner, Jürgen Klopp—who is currently serving as Red Bull’s Global Head of Football—has also emerged as a candidate. This latest buzz stems from the comments made by Miroslav Tanjga, who played alongside Klopp at Mainz 05 during the 1990s.

Tanjga disclosed that Klopp confided in him regarding his ultimate coaching ambitions: “What Klopp told me when he left Liverpool was that he had two wishes: to coach the national team and to manage Real Madrid. Whether either of those will happen, I don’t know”, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

Moreover, Tanjga emphasized that Klopp firmly sees himself remaining outside of Serie A, Ligue 1, or any other Premier League club, due to his loyalty to Liverpool.

“Without a doubt, he is one of the candidates for the Real Madrid job, but for now, this is all pure speculation”, Tanjga added.

“I also know that he never saw himself managing any other team in England besides Liverpool. He does not want to move to Serie A or France, and at some point, I believe he will become the manager of the German national team.”