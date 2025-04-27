Why I Date Men Much Older Than Me – Beverly Osu

Popular Nollywood actress, Beverly Osu has stated that she has always been drawn to significantly older men.

According to the thespian, her choice of romantic partners is not rooted in unresolved personal issues but rather a result of the kind of environment she grew up in.

Speaking in an interview with WithChude podcast hosted by Chude Jideonwo, Beverly stated that she has always been surrounded by boys and all the men in her life are confident.

She said, “I have always dated guys much older than me. Do I have daddy issues? I don’t think I’ll call it that. I think I’ve outgrown the daddy issues.

“I think I am surrounded by boys, and all the men in my life are confident. If we have to be together, you have to be that confident to be with my brothers that carry a chip on their shoulders.”

Reflecting on her time in the Big Brother Africa house, Beverly addressed the controversy surrounding her relationship with fellow housemate Angelo. She admitted that she was deeply in love and that her comfort around him was misconstrued.

“I was madly in love with Angelo and got too comfortable around him, which led to the rumours,” she said.

Despite public perception, Beverly clarified that nothing inappropriate happened during the reality show.

“I have people that love me for who I am. And the highlight of it is that I didn’t do it. I was 20… I brought out so many things from Big Brother, other than that [my relationship with Angelo],” she said.