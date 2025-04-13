Every Problem That I Have Had In This Life Is Because Of Love – Beverly Osu

Nollywood actress, Beverly Osu has opened up on her relationship with South African dance teacher, Angelo Collins, during the 2013 edition of Big Brother Africa.

Osu stated that contrary to popular opinion, she never had s3x with Angelo on the reality show. She, however, explained that she was madly in love with him.

Speaking in a recent interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, Osu admitted that the scandal had a major impact on her career in its early stages, revealing that many of the challenges she has faced stemmed from love.

She said, “I was madly in love with Angelo and got too comfortable around him, which led to the rumours.

“I have people that love me for who I am. And the highlight of it is that, I didn’t do it [have s3x on reality show]. I was 20… I brought out so many things from Big Brother other than that [my relationship with Angelo]. I was so irritated because that was the only thing viewers picked because I was in love. Literally, it was love. All my problems in life come from love.

“Every problem that I have had in this life is because of the greatest gift of God; love. I was madly in love with Angelo. That was why I was free around him. I was dating na, make we tie gele? I was in love with him.”