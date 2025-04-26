Pope Francis Laid To Rest In Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica

Pope Francis has been laid to rest inside his favourite Rome church after a funeral mass in St Peter’s Square.

Naija News reports that Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio on December 17, 1936, in Flores, a neighbourhood of Buenos Aires, Argentina, died on Monday, April 21, 2025.

The Argentine pontiff was buried on Saturday during a 30-minute burial ceremony, which started at 1:00 pm (1100 GMT), at the Santa Maria Maggiore basilica in the Italian capital.

Meanwhile, the Requiem Mass was presided over by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, Dean of the College of Cardinals, who was joined by around 250 Cardinals, Patriarchs, Archbishops, Bishops, priests, consecrated religious, and lay people.

In his homily, Cardinal Re delved into the many highlights of his remarkable and intense 12 years of Petrine Ministry, marked by his style of closeness to the people and spontaneity of his actions until the very end, but most importantly, his deep love for the Church.

“Spiritually united with all of Christianity, we are here in large numbers to pray for Pope Francis, that God may welcome him into the immensity of His love.

“Pope Francis used to conclude his speeches and personal encounters by saying, ‘Do not forget to pray for me’.

“Now, dear Pope Francis, we ask you to pray for us. May you bless the Church, bless Rome, and we ask you to bless the whole world from heaven as you did last Sunday from the balcony of this Basilica in a final embrace with all the people of God, but also with the whole of humanity, with that humanity that seeks the truth with a sincere heart and holds high the torch of hope,” Cardina Re stated