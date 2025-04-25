NFF Sends Warning To Referees In Nigeria

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has initiated a proactive approach to reinforce integrity among referees during the crucial phases of the country’s football leagues.

In an internal memo from Secretary of the NFF Refereeing Development Committee, Mohammed Ameenu, all referees participating in the Nigeria Premier Football League, Nigeria National League, Nigeria Women’s Football League, and the Nationwide League One, have been reminded of their vital role in promoting fairness and sustaining the reputation of the sport.

The NFF recognizes the potential for external pressures from clubs, agents, and other stakeholders seeking to sway referees for competitive advantage.

To address this, the federation has established an independent monitoring committee tasked with observing all matches and reporting any unusual activities.

The memo highlights the importance of integrity at this critical juncture for the leagues, stating, “We are aware that teams and their representatives may try to influence your decisions.”

Furthermore, the new monitoring committee will operate autonomously, with members assigned to various match venues to ensure adherence to the rules and the maintenance of refereeing standards.

“The NFF leadership has put together a robust monitoring framework to ensure that any actions contrary to the rules or detrimental to the integrity of the game are promptly addressed,” the memo outlines.

In addition, referees have been informed that many matches will be livestreamed, reinforcing transparency and accountability in their officiating.

“All referees assigned to matches are encouraged to uphold the principles of equity, fairness, and justice,” the memo emphasizes.

The NFF has also communicated that any referees found engaging in misconduct or accepting favours will face serious consequences. This includes long-term suspensions and potential legal action.

“Those who violate these standards will not only face suspension but could also be banned from football-related activities for a minimum of ten years,” the memo states, highlighting the seriousness of the issue.

The federation aims to maintain the integrity of the sport by ensuring accountability and upholding the laws of the game. Additionally, the NFF has indicated that any individuals implicated in wrongdoing may be referred to security agencies for further investigation and appropriate legal action.