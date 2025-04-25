Drug Test Must Also Target Those In Power – NANS To NDLEA

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to extend its proposed mandatory drug testing initiative to political office holders and aspirants.

The NDLEA Chairman, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd.), had earlier proposed drug integrity tests for corps members, prospective couples, and other groups, as part of efforts to curb substance abuse.

He clarified that the tests were not punitive but preventive, aimed at early detection and treatment for individuals who test positive, to prevent their conditions from deteriorating into addiction or serious health complications.

However, NANS, speaking via a statement on Thursday, through its Vice President for Inter-Campus and Gender Affairs, Akinbodunse Felicia, warned against any form of selectivity in the drug tests.

Akinbodunse insisted that the same drug integrity test should be applied to individuals seeking elective positions and those currently serving in public office at both federal and state levels.

She said, “The proposed drug test is a commendable step, but it must not target only young Nigerians.

“If we are to build a drug-free society, then the spotlight must also shine on those in power, those who make and enforce the laws.”

She called for legislation that would institutionalise mandatory drug testing for all political aspirants and public office holders.

Akinbodunse, “We applaud the NDLEA’s proactive approach to tackling drug abuse through early detection. However, promoting a drug-free society requires consistency and fairness.

“It is no longer news that some political office holders have been linked to drug-related misconduct over the years. If young people are being subjected to mandatory tests before entering service or marriage, then leaders should be held to even higher standards.”

She urged the NDLEA to collaborate with the National Assembly to ensure swift passage of a law mandating drug testing for all political actors.

“A clean and drug-free leadership will inspire public confidence and demonstrate that no one is above accountability,” she said.