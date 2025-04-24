Fresh Protest Erupts In Port Harcourt As Rivers Women Demand Fubara’s Reinstatement

A fresh wave of demonstrations swept through Port Harcourt on Thursday as members of Rivers Women United for Sim (RWUS) once again marched in solidarity, demanding the reinstatement of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and a return to peace in the state.

The women, rallying under the RWUS banner, maintained that Rivers State has always been a land of peace and pleaded with President Bola Tinubu to step into the ongoing political standoff.

In a peaceful demonstration that drew a large number of participants, the coalition called for the return of all elected officials currently under suspension, insisting Governor Fubara had done nothing to warrant his removal from office.

Naija News reports that this is not the first time such a call has been made. The women have continuously taken to the streets since Fubara’s suspension in March, demanding a reversal of the decision.

One of the major protest events occurred on April 11, when women in their hundreds filled the Aba Road axis of Port Harcourt, carrying banners and calling for both Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, to be reinstated.

The demonstration advanced from the main roads to the Government House, with placards bearing inscriptions like “Bring back Fubara”, “Save our democracy”, “Is the law different for Rivers State?”, and “God of justice, arise for Rivers State”.

Throughout the rally, the women sang songs of unity and strength. Many identified themselves as mothers and wives, directing heartfelt appeals to President Tinubu to end the suspension and restore democratic structures in the state.

In a similar development, a massive show of support took place earlier in the week, as large crowds loyal to Governor Fubara marched from Aggrey Road in the Old Port Harcourt Township on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, urging his immediate reinstatement.