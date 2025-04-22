Rivers: Hundreds Of Fubara Supporters Storm Port Harcourt Streets, Demand Gov’s Reinstatement

Hundreds of supporters of the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, have taken to the streets of Port Harcourt to protest and demand his reinstatement.

Naija News learnt that the protesters kicked off the march from Aggrey Road, Old Port Harcourt Township, on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

According to Punch, the protesters who were clad in black carried placards with various inscriptions such as, “Together we stand for Governor Sim Fubara”, “We want back our Governor, we all voted for”, Governor Fubara is the pride of Rivers People”.

This is the latest in a series of anti and pro-protests that have rocked Rivers state since March 18, when President Bola Tinubu declared a State of Emergency in the state and suspended Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and members of the state’s House of Assembly.

Meanwhile, Fubara supporters gathered across the state’s local government areas on Monday to pray for his reinstatement.

The supporters, predominantly women, gathered across the 23 local government areas on Easter Monday for praise and prayer sessions.

The gatherings featured songs, dancing, and prayers, symbolising a call for divine intervention in what they described as a troubling phase in the state’s governance.

Speaking in Ahoada East LGA, a leader of the group, Stephen Ihua-Maduenyi, said the timing of the sessions with the Easter celebration was significant.