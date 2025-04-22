Fubara Supporters Go Spiritual, Storm LGAs Across Rivers State

Supporters of suspended governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, on Monday gathered across the state’s local government areas to pray for his reinstatement.

The supporters, predominantly women, gathered across the 23 local government areas on Easter Monday for praise and prayer sessions

The gatherings featured songs, dancing, and prayers, symbolising a call for divine intervention in what they described as a troubling phase in the state’s governance.

Speaking in Ahoada East LGA, a leader of the group, Stephen Ihua-Maduenyi, said the timing of the sessions with the Easter celebration was significant.

“Our Lord Jesus Christ resurrected, and we are here to celebrate that and call on Him to do the same for our Governor. We believe President Tinubu is a democrat and will act in Rivers State’s best interest,” Ihua-Maduenyi said.

Similarly, the suspended Commissioner for Education, Ovy Chukwuma, drew parallels between the biblical resurrection and Fubara’s political battle.

“They tried to bury us in Rivers State, but we are alive. Rivers State is alive, and Rivers State is with Governor Siminalayi Fubara,” he declared, drawing loud cheers from participants.

Supporters reiterated their faith in President Tinubu’s ongoing efforts to manage the crisis, expressing optimism that it would culminate in Fubara’s return to office and the restoration of peace and stability in the state.