Marcus Rashford Doesn’t Want To Play Under Amorim At Man United

England international, Marcus Rashford has reportedly declared that he doesn’t see himself playing for Manchester United under coach Ruben Amorim again.

Marcus Rashford is currently on loan at Aston Villa after a fallout with United’s coach, Amorim. The Englishman is expected to return to Old Trafford at the end of this season but a BBC report confirmed that the United academy graduate is not thinking of playing for the club’s current coach.

Since joining Aston Villa on loan in February, Rashford has scored four goals, including one during their recent 2-1 defeat against Manchester City.

As his loan deal is set to expire at the end of the current season, his immediate future remains uncertain.

While Rashford’s contract with Manchester United runs until 2028, insiders suggest there is not a clear pathway back to the first team, particularly after his exclusion from Amorim’s plans.

Rashford’s challenging experience at United began in December when he was effectively sidelined by Amorim. The only match he has been included in since then was against Newcastle on December 30, where he remained an unused substitute.

After Rashford’s move to Aston Villa, Amorim commented on their failed collaboration, stating, “I couldn’t get Marcus to see the way you’re supposed to play football and to train the way I see it.”

Given the critical financial restructuring that United and Amorim are navigating to align the squad better with the manager’s tactical philosophy, any clarity regarding Rashford’s situation would undoubtedly be beneficial.

However, insiders close to Rashford do not anticipate a return to Manchester United this summer, leading to speculation that the club may consider selling him or allowing him to embark on another loan arrangement.

Interestingly, Rashford has dismissed the idea of a move to London, indicating a preference for joining a club that is competing in the Champions League.

Reports suggest he hasn’t engaged in discussions regarding his future yet, with plans to assess his options in mid-June. Reports also suggest that he has little interest in being part of a swap deal, although recent news connected him to Crystal Palace forward Eberechi Eze.

Despite hitting a modest tally of four goals in 17 appearances, Rashford’s contributions at Aston Villa exceed mere statistics.

His overall performance, including six assists, has played a crucial role in the team’s dynamics and led to his recall to the England national team.

This resurgence has also kept fellow international teammate Ollie Watkins sidelined as a substitute, highlighting Rashford’s reinvigorated form.

Looking ahead, as Aston Villa prepares for an FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace, Rashford is in a more favourable position than he was at United, particularly following his impressive display against Paris St-Germain last week.

However, as one of Manchester United’s top earners, finding a club willing to meet his salary could be challenging.

Note that United partially funded his wages to facilitate the loan move to Villa, suggesting they may still have a financial stake in his career trajectory.

Despite the uncertainty, Villa’s manager, Unai Emery, has not said much about Rashford’s long-term future with the club. However, he has expressed satisfaction with the player’s contributions.

“I am so happy with him,” Emery remarked after the loss to City. “He is performing very well. His adaptation has been quick and his commitment to the process is really important for us and for him. He needs to keep going, and on Saturday, hopefully, he can help again.”

This endorsement from Emery suggests that should Rashford continue his strong form, there may be a positive outcome for both the player and the club in the coming months.