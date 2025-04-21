‘I No Send Una’ – Peter Okoye Reveals Those Responsible For PSquare Split

Award-winning Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, better known as Mr P, has attributed the breakup of their defunct music group, PSquare, to fans’ behaviour.

Naija News reports that Mr P, while speaking at the AYLIVE Easter show, stated that constant comparisons between him and his brother, Paul Okoye, fueled tension and ego issues.

According to the singer, fans’ favouritism towards one brother over the other created divisions, ultimately leading to the group’s demise.

He said: “Fans are the reasons Psquare no dey together today. Two brothers dey do one thing, ona dey talk say one better pass one, e con enter one head, he begin misbehave. If ona like make ona dey go house, I no send una.”

Meanwhile, Mr P recently opened up about enduring over two decades of betrayal and manipulation from his family.

This comes after the singer testified in a high-profile case before the Federal High Court in Lagos, where his older brother and former manager, Jude Okoye, stands accused of money laundering and the alleged diversion of royalties belonging to their defunct music group, P-Square.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is prosecuting Jude Okoye on a seven-count charge bordering on money laundering to the tune of N1.38 billion, $1 million, and £34,537.59, alongside his company, Northside Music Limited.

In a post on his Instagram story on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, Peter advised that people should not drown in silence over ill treatment from family, stressing that he did for the past 20 years.

Mr P asserted that any family that steals, discriminates or ignores one’s pain is not family, adding that his sanity matters and he is now prioritising his mental health.