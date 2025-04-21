Protests Break Out In Jos Over Plateau Killings

Protests erupted in Jos, the capital of Plateau State, on Monday morning, in response to the ongoing violence against local residents by gunmen believed to be Fulani militants.

Naija News reports that the demonstrations, spearheaded by Christian leaders, including the state chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Polycarp Lubo, began at the Fawvwei Junction community road, resulting in significant traffic congestion and leaving many commuters stranded.

This latest protest occurs against a backdrop of increasing violent incidents in several communities, with more than 100 fatalities reported in Bokkos and Bassa LGAs over the last two weeks.

“We are not happy over the continuous attacks and killings by gunmen in our communities. That’s why we have come out again to protest these happenings,” said Gyang Dalyop, one of the protesters.

According to The PUNCH, a different protester, Hannatu Philip, urged the government to take action before the situation escalates further.

The demonstrators, holding placards with various messages, were observed marching towards the Rayfield Government House.