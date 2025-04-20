Tunde Onakoya Breaks Guinness World Record For Longest Chess Marathon

Nigerian chess master and founder of Chess in Slums Africa, Tunde Onakoya, has etched his name in history by breaking the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest chess marathon.

On Sunday, Onakoya, alongside his playing partner, American chess player Shawn Martinez, achieved the remarkable feat after 64 continuous hours of chess play in Times Square, New York.

Naija News understands that the previous record of 61 hours, 3 minutes, and 34 seconds was set in 2024 by Norwegian duo Odin Blikra Vea and Askild Bryn.

Onakoya and Martinez not only surpassed this milestone but also continued playing until they reached a 70-hour goal. Their determination to extend the playtime was driven by a larger purpose: raising awareness and funds for building free schools for homeless children across Africa.

“Doing this for the dreams of millions of children across Africa without access to education,” Onakoya said, passionately highlighting the cause behind their endeavour.

Although the marathon was completed successfully, the new record is still subject to official verification by Guinness World Records.

However, Onakoya’s effort in surpassing the 62-hour mark has already established a new benchmark, bringing attention to both the chess community and the critical issue of education for underprivileged children.

This achievement is not Onakoya’s first attempt at the Guinness World Record. In April 2024, he completed a 60-hour chess marathon, breaking the previous 56-hour record held by Norwegians Hallvard Haug Flatebø and Sjur Ferkingstad in 2018.

However, that attempt was not officially recognised by Guinness World Records.