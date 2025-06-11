‘It’s Not A Crime’ – Tunde Onakoya Breaks Silence On Why He Visited President Tinubu

Nigerian chess champion and founder of Chess in Slums Africa, Tunde Onakoya, has declared that his recent meeting with President Bola Tinubu was solely about empowering the youth, rather than a matter of political affiliation, as speculated by his critics.

Onakoya, who the City of New York recently recognised after achieving a Guinness World Record, clarified that receiving acknowledgement from Nigeria’s highest office is neither a wrongdoing nor a political endorsement.

Naija News reports that Onakoya has been under ‘attack’ following his recent meeting with the number one citizen of Nigeria.

However, in a strongly articulated statement posted on his official 𝕏 handle on Wednesday, June 11, Onakoya stressed that to be honoured and received by the President and the highest office in the country he belonged to is not a crime.

He highlighted that he has declined numerous awards in the past and deemed it unjust to be compared to those who have accepted accolades from nations accused of war crimes, labelling such comparisons as “laughable.”

The Chess Master wrote, “I’ll say a few things. The anger, the hate, the love, the applause, the criticism – all of it is valid and I embrace it. I am a world record holder, which means I have attained something no one else in the world has ever done. I was recently honoured and awarded by the City of New York.

“To be honoured and received by the President and the highest office in my own country, for this reason, is not a crime. (It is not even a national honour, by the way).

“I have declined many awards. Comparing me to people who have received awards and recognition from countries that have committed war crimes is, at best, laughable.

“I have no interest in partisan politics because of the sensitivity of the work that I do. If that ever changes, then I would resign my role as CEO of Chess in Slums Africa.”

Rejecting assertions that his efforts succeed solely due to poor governance, Onakoya stated that Chess in Slums Africa aims to restore dignity and provide education to children who have been overlooked by society.

He emphasised that the organisation employs chess as a means to enhance cognitive development and boost academic performance, viewing it not as a charitable endeavour but as a tool for transformation.

Onakoya said, “The rhetoric that Chess in Slums only exists or is relevant because of bad governance is not accurate. The real impact of our work is in the synapses. We’re using chess as a tool to teach cognition and improve academic outcomes. Using it as a social intervention tool is because those children have fallen through the cracks and cannot make it to the classrooms. This is not charity or ‘NGO’.

“What most of you measure as the most tangible impact is us just dignifying the stories of the children you see all the time on the streets but pay no attention to. The real impact here is ensuring they have the critical capacity to think for themselves and putting them through formal or vocational education.

“I continue to consult with educational institutions and tech companies around the world, so my work will always be relevant, and whatever resources or influence that gives me, I will use all of it to serve the children who deserve a place in the world as well.

“A visit is not an endorsement. I will visit many more people and will continue to sell my chess boards.

“You may not understand my intentions or character because the only thing you know about me is what I let on social media. But reputation is not character. It’s been ten long years of staying with this one thing, so I know for a fact that I have earned the benefit of the doubt.

“Again, I embrace the love and the hate. But I care for none of it. In a decade or two, the Chess/STEM institute will stand, and it will be a place where thousands of children will dream again and be educated in a way that makes them valuable to the world. All the strong opinions we have now will fall flat in the face of this.”

We May Disagree On Politics, But There Are Lives At Stake

Onakoya acknowledged that the initiative has not obtained any international funding and that its significant impact has largely stemmed from partnerships and community backing, including a continuous collaboration with the Lagos State Government aimed at rehabilitating street children in regions such as Jakande and Isale Eko.

He emphasised that a shared sense of pain is legitimate, and while we may have differing political views, there are real lives involved, and that every citizen has a responsibility, in whatever form, to halt this crisis.

He said: “Finally, I appreciate everyone who has ever supported the incredible work we’ve done in the last seven years. We have never applied for or received any international grants in this time.

“We’ve been working with the Lagos State Government for about a year now to take kids from Jakande and Isale Eko off the streets. One of them recently graduated from furniture school and is living again. Our collective hurt is valid and we may disagree on politics, but there are actual lives at stake and we all have a role to play, in whatever capacity, to stop this haemorrhage. Yes, we will partner with the government to scale this impact and institutionalise it so Tunde stops being the hero of the story. It’s your tax, anyway.”

Further addressing the backlash, Onakoya maintained that public criticism, praise, and online speculation were all valid, but ultimately did not influence his convictions.

He added that visiting public figures or leaders does not equate to endorsing them.

He also urged the public not to confuse social media perception with character, insisting that his track record of service over the last ten years should speak for itself.

“Finally, I’d say this: my fight is different. I’m not on the fence. I took a stand ten years ago for the country I want to see.

“The truth is, I will do many more things that may challenge your perception of me, but I know my heart is in the right place and whatever rooms my vision gives me access to, I will put the dreams and needs of the children first. I live for the audience of one, and that is enough,” Onakoya concluded.