Mr Macaroni Speaks Amidst Backlash On Tunde Onakoya After Visit To Tinubu

Nigerian Skit maker cum Nollywood actor, Mr Macaroni has lauded chess master, Tunde Onakoya, for his transformative efforts through Chess in Slums Africa.

Naija News reports that Macaroni’s remarks come amid backlash on Onakoya after he visited President Bola Tinubu and presented his Guinness World Record certificate for the longest chess marathon and a gold-plated Adire chess set.

Tinubu praised Onakoya’s achievements as a symbol of Nigerian youth resilience and expressed interest in scaling his initiative nationwide.

However, the visit sparked outrage online as many netizens slammed Onakoya while comparing him to Macaroni, who would not associate with the current government.

Despite the online attacks, Macaroni commended Onakaya’s work in a post via his social media page, describing it as profoundly inspiring.

The film star highlighted Onakoya’s dedication to uplifting underserved children through chess, emphasising that collective efforts in various forms are essential for building a better Nigeria.

He wrote: “The work Tunde Onakoya is doing is not just commendable, it is tremendously inspiring!!! At the end of the day, what we all want is a better Country that we all can be proud of and there are different ways to achieve that. We all must play our part”.