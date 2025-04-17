Virgil Van Dijk Signs Two-Year Contract Extension With Liverpool

Liverpool captain and Dutch defender, Virgil van Dijk has signed a new two-year contract extension that will keep him at Anfield until the summer of 2027.

Virgil van Dijk, widely regarded as one of the world’s top defenders, will remain among the highest earners in Europe, with a salary understood to be around £400,000 per week, according to the Athletic.

His new deal with Liverpool does not include break or release clauses and no reduction in pay, a sign of Liverpool’s continued faith in their 33-year-old Netherlands international.

Van Dijk, who joined Liverpool from Southampton in 2018 for a then-world-record fee for a defender, has been pivotal in the club’s modern successes, including the Premier League and Champions League triumphs under manager Jürgen Klopp.

Despite interest from several top clubs across Europe and the Middle East, Van Dijk made it clear his priority was to remain at the Premier League club.

“This club has become home to me and my family,” Van Dijk said in a statement released by the club. “I’m proud to continue this journey and help guide the next chapter at Liverpool. We have unfinished business.”

Van Dijk’s extension provides much-needed continuity and leadership at a crucial moment for the club as they push for their first Premier League title after the exit of coach Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool fans will see the renewal as a major boost, ensuring one of their most influential figures remains at the heart of the team.

Note that Van Dijk’s contract extension came days after the club’s talisman, Mohamed Salah extended his stay at Liverpool.