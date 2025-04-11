Mohamed Salah Is Third Highest Paid Premier League Player [Full List Of Top Earners]

Egyptian and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has reaffirmed his commitment to the Reds by signing a new contract that places him among the Premier League’s elite earners.

Mohamed Salah, who has been pivotal to Liverpool’s success in recent years, now earns a staggering £350,000 per week—making him joint-third in the league’s highest-paid players for the 2024-2025 season.

Salah’s new deal not only signals Liverpool’s intent to keep their talisman but also puts him on par with Manchester United’s Casemiro in the earnings chart.

The only players ahead of him are Manchester City duo Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne, who take home £500,000 and £400,000 per week, respectively.

Below is the full list of the Premier League’s top earners in the 2024-2025 season:

1. Erling Haaland – Manchester City – £500,000

2. Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City – £400,000

=3. Mohamed Salah – Liverpool – £350,000

=3. Casemiro – Manchester United – £350,000

=5. Marcus Rashford – Manchester United (on loan at Aston Villa) – £300,000

=5. Jack Grealish – Manchester City – £300,000

=5. Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United – £300,000

=5. Bernardo Silva – Manchester City – £300,000

9. Omar Marmoush – Manchester City – £295,000

10. Kai Havertz – Arsenal – £280,000

11. Gabriel Jesus – Arsenal – £265,000

=12. Mason Mount – Manchester United – £250,000

=12. John Stones – Manchester City – £250,000

=12. Reece James – Chelsea – £250,000

=15. Declan Rice – Arsenal – £240,000

=15. Martin Ødegaard – Arsenal – £240,000

17. Ilkay Gundogan – Manchester City – £230,000

18. Phil Foden – Manchester City – £225,000

=19. Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool – £220,000

=19. Rodri – Manchester City – £220,000

=21. Wesley Fofana – Chelsea – £200,000

=21. Ben Chilwell – Chelsea – £200,000

=21. Joško Gvardiol – Manchester City – £200,000

=21. Thomas Partey – Arsenal – £200,000

=21. Antony – Manchester United – £200,000

=26. Matthijs de Ligt – Manchester United – £195,000

=26. Christopher Nkunku – Chelsea – £195,000

=26. Bukayo Saka – Arsenal – £195,000

=29. William Saliba – Arsenal – £190,000

=29. Harry Maguire – Manchester United – £190,000

=29. Son Heung-min – Tottenham Hotspur – £190,000