Virgil Van Dijk To Extend Contract With Liverpool After Mohamed Salah’s New Deal

Dutch defender, Virgil van Dijk is on the verge of signing a new contract with Liverpool FC that will extend his stay at the club until June 2027.

Naija News gathered that the agreement has been finalized and approved by the legal teams involved, with Virgil van Dijk set to officially put pen to paper before the end of the current season.

This new deal will secure his presence at Anfield for an additional two years, alongside Mohamed Salah.

Currently, van Dijk is valued at approximately €28 million. Throughout the ongoing season, he has showcased his abilities by making 43 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions, starting in each match. His contributions include 3 goals and 1 assist, underlining his importance in both defense and attack.

In tandem with van Dijk’s impending contract renewal, Naija News has reported that Liverpool FC have announced that Mohamed Salah has also signed a new deal, ensuring his presence at the club extends beyond the 2024-2025 season.

Salah, who has been pivotal in Liverpool’s attack, is enjoying another remarkable season, having already scored 32 goals in just 45 appearances in all competitions. Of these, 27 goals have come from his performances in the Premier League, solidifying his position as the league’s leading goal-scorer. In addition to his goal-scoring feats, Salah has also provided an impressive 22 assists to his teammates.

This latest contract allows Salah to continue his eight-year tenure at Anfield, where he has become a central figure in Liverpool’s pursuit of major honors under the management of Arne Slot.

Since he arrived from AS Roma in the summer of 2017, Salah has firmly established himself as a Liverpool legend, and with both he and van Dijk committing to long-term deals, the future looks promising for the club.