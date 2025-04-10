Gov Oborevwori Swears In New Head Of Service, Oseji

The Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, on Thursday, officially swore Minnie Oseji into office as the new Head of Service.

Naija News reports that Oseji’s appointment comes in the wake of Reginald Bayoko’s retirement.

Additionally, the governor inaugurated Mr. Austin Igbine as the Chairman of the Board for Delta Printing and Publishing Company, the publisher of The Pointer Newspaper.

Both events were held at the Government House in Asaba.

In his address, Oborevwori reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to maintaining a safe and secure environment for the citizens.

He noted that security forces in the state are making strides in combating kidnapping and other violent crimes through proactive measures and various operational strategies.

While he recognized the significant challenges ahead, he emphasized that they are manageable, commending the security agencies for their diligent efforts to ensure the safety and security of the community.

“As the Chief Security Officer of the state, I am aware of the several successes the security agencies have recorded – and keep making – in the fight against kidnapping and other forms of violent crimes through pre-emptive strikes and other combat operations.

“Obviously, it would be counter-productive to avail the public of the measures the security agencies have put in place to reduce these violent crimes to the barest minimum.

“But, please, be assured that they are unrelenting, and, as a government, we have continued to strengthen our partnership by providing them with the necessary tools and resources they need to be effective in their operations. Finally, I urge all of us to play our part for enhanced peace and security in the state.

“It is axiomatic that security is a shared responsibility,” the governor said.

He urged residents to cooperate and support the security agencies by promptly reporting any suspicious activities or persons to the relevant authorities.

“Our law enforcement personnel are not clairvoyants, their success is largely dependent on the information they receive from the public.

“So, if you see or hear something, please, say something.

“Together, we can make our dream of a safe and secure Delta a reality,” he said.

The governor extended his congratulations to the newly appointed Head of Service and praised her predecessor for his remarkable contributions to the state’s public service.

He characterized Oseji as an exemplary civil servant, noting her politeness, dedication, intelligence, and meticulousness.

He stated that she brings to her new role decades of exceptional management, outstanding leadership, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

“Her strong work ethic, sincerity of purpose, and professionalism are, indeed, worthy of emulation, and my warm congratulations to her on her meritorious appointment,” he said.

Oborevwori further charged Oseji to continue to re-orientate the workers to tackle the perennial problems of absenteeism, lateness, unethical conduct, sharp practices, and poor maintenance culture.

He said: “This administration is determined to leave the legacy of an efficient, disciplined, and performance-driven civil service.

“I am proud of the progress we have made so far. But some challenges remain.

“Hence, it is important for civil servants to keep abreast with the policy direction of the government. It is also incumbent on them to offer honest, impartial, and practical advice, and provide all the relevant information that is required for the successful execution of government’s programmes and projects.

“The rank-and-file of the civil service are filled with qualified, intelligent people but, unfortunately, the problems of attitude and orientation remain a constant challenge.

“As government workers, public interest must always be above personal interest. Also, building synergy and teamwork is critical to avoiding the ‘us and them’ mentality. Remember, teamwork is what makes the team work.”

The governor also congratulated Igbine on his appointment and urged him to consolidate on the achievements of his predecessor.

“It is my expectation that The Pointer will attain new heights in editorial quality, production excellence, improved advertising and marketing, bigger circulation, as well as enhanced digital operations under his leadership and direction,” he said.

In her response, Oseji expressed gratitude to the governor for recognizing their capabilities and for assigning her the significant responsibility of upholding integrity, professionalism, and service excellence within the state’s civil service.

She committed to facilitating a reorientation of the civil service regarding financial regulations and aligning with the governor’s M.O.R.E Agenda.

Oseji assured that every individual in the civil service would receive support during her tenure.