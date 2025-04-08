NCC Issues 90 Days Ultimatum To MTN, Glo, Airtel, Other Telcos To Conduct Audit Of Unclaimed Airtime

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) convened a forum on Tuesday with stakeholders to discuss the increasing concerns regarding unclaimed and unused subscriber recharges.

This forum represented a significant regulatory initiative aimed at safeguarding telecom consumers while providing operational clarity for service providers.

The executive vice-chairman of the NCC, Aminu Maida, underscored the necessity of achieving a balanced approach that respects consumer rights while promoting industry sustainability.

Maida, who was represented by the executive commissioner for stakeholder management, Rimini Makama, stated that this engagement is vital for developing policies that prioritize consumer protection while fostering a dynamic and competitive market.

“As the telecommunications sector continues to advance, it is essential to tackle emerging challenges, such as the status of prepaid balances on inactive lines.

The forum concentrated on a draft guidance framework that details the procedures for managing unutilized airtime on churned lines, specifically those disconnected after 12 months of inactivity,” he explained.

He noted that under the proposed regulations, affected subscribers would be granted a 12-month grace period to reclaim their unused credits, contingent upon verifying their ownership.

Chizua Whyte, the head of legal and regulatory services at the NCC, emphasized the commission’s legal responsibilities and the importance of the new guidelines in promoting transparency and accountability within the telecommunications industry.

“This draft seeks to ensure subscribers maintain rightful access to their purchased credits while operators gain clarity in their responsibilities.

“It also prohibits monetisation of unclaimed airtime, instead mandates service-based redemptions such as data or voice bundles,” she said.

She also mentioned that the commission has specified essential provisions in the draft guidelines, which mandate operators to inform subscribers about the forfeiture of airtime and related policies.

Whyte emphasized that consumer education initiatives would be essential to promote widespread understanding.

Additionally, she noted that operators must conduct audits of churned accounts and report any unclaimed balances.

Whyte indicated that a compliance period of 90 days has been established, with penalties for non-compliance, while the NCC is expected to finalize audit reviews within a span of 10 days.

A summary of the forum highlighted the importance of aligning with international best practices, as countries such as the U.S., the EU, and India prioritize transparency and alternative service options instead of cash refunds.

This forum is part of a larger initiative aimed at enhancing billing transparency, building consumer trust, and ensuring regulatory clarity as outlined by the NCCE.

Attendees at the forum included mobile network operators, consumer advocacy organizations, legal professionals, and various industry stakeholders.