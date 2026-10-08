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MTN Confirms Network Outage Across Nigeria [See Affected States]

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By Richard Ogunsile
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MTN Network Tower
MTN Network Tower

Key Takeaways

  • MTN Nigeria confirmed a network outage on Thursday, disrupting some services for customers in parts of Oyo, Lagos, Rivers, Delta and the FCT.
  • MTN Nigeria announced the disruption in a statement on its official X account, saying its engineers were working to restore service quickly.
  • MTN Nigeria apologised to affected customers but did not disclose the cause of the outage or give a timeline for full restoration.

MTN Nigeria customers in parts of Oyo, Lagos, Rivers, Delta states and the Federal Capital Territory are currently experiencing network problems.

The telecommunications company confirmed the disruption on Thursday, saying some of its services may be temporarily unavailable in the affected areas.

Naija News reports that MTN made this known in a statement posted on its official 𝕏 account. The company said its engineers were already working to restore the affected services.

“Network Outage Alert! We’re experiencing network challenges in some parts of Oyo, Lagos, Rivers, FCT and Delta States and our services may be temporarily unavailable as a result.

“Our engineers are working to restore services as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience and understanding,” MTN said.

In another update, the telecom company apologised to customers who were affected by the disruption.

“Dear Customer, We are aware some of our customers are having challenges using our services. Our engineers are working to restore services as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience,” it added.

MTN did not state the cause of the network outage or give a specific time for the full restoration of its services.

Author:

Richard Ogunsile
Richard Ogunsile

Journalist & Media Enthusiast | Web & Graphics Designer | Content Creator | Entrepreneur | Passionate about stories that inspire and services that solve problems. Also gospel music Minister, Coach and Sportsman. Contact: [email protected]

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