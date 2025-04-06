Photos: Suspended Members Of The Rivers State House Of Assembly ‘Vacation’ In UK

Group photos of the suspended members of the Rivers State House of Assembly in the United Kingdom have emerged.

Comments which have followed the emergence of the pictures on social media on Sunday, 6th April, suggest the suspended lawmakers, led by Martin Chike Amaewhule, are on vacation pending their resumption.

However, as earlier reported by Naija News, the lawmakers are on a five-day legislative training program in the United Kingdom.

The training, which commenced on Friday, is aimed at enhancing their understanding of governance and lawmaking processes, with a specific focus on the “Legislative Dynamics in Presidential and Parliamentary Systems.”

The lawmakers’ training kicked off in Central London, where they participated in a series of discussions and workshops designed to sharpen their legislative skills.

The program is intended to provide them with a deeper understanding of the intricacies involved in the legislative process, equipping them to better serve the people of Rivers State upon their return.

Naija News recalls that President Bola Tinubu had, in a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, suspended Siminalayi Fubara as the Governor of Rivers State following the political crisis in the state.

The President, who addressed Nigerians in a 7 pm broadcast, also suspended the Deputy Governor of the state, Ngozi Odu.

Others affected by the declaration of the President in the address are members of the Rivers State House of Assembly who have been at loggerheads with the state Governor.

Announcing the declaration Tinubu stated, “In the circumstance, having soberly reflected on and evaluated the political situation in Rivers State and the Governor and Deputy Governor of Rivers State having failed to make a request to me as President to issue this proclamation as required by section 305(5) of the 1999 Constitution as amended, it has become inevitably compelling for me to invoke the provision of section 305 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended, to declare a state of emergency in Rivers State with effect from today, 18th March, 2025 and I so do.

By this declaration, the Governor of Rivers State, Mr Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Mrs Ngozi Odu and all elected members of the House of Assembly of Rivers State are hereby suspended for an initial period of six months.”

The suspended lawmakers have now been captured in group photographs outside the country. See the photos.