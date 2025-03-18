Just In: President Tinubu Suspends Fubara, Deputy, Lawmakers For Six Months

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, in a nationwide broadcast, suspended Siminalayi Fubara as the Governor of Rivers State following the political crisis in the state.

Naija News reports that the President, who addressed Nigerians in a 7 pm broadcast, also suspended the Deputy Governor of the state, Ngozi Odu.

Others affected by the declaration of the President in the address are members of the Rivers State House of Assembly who have been at loggerheads with the state Governor.

Announcing the declaration Tinubu stated, “In the circumstance, having soberly reflected on and evaluated the political situation in Rivers State and the Governor and Deputy Governor of Rivers State having failed to make a request to me as President to issue this proclamation as required by section 305(5) of the 1999 Constitution as amended, it has become inevitably compelling for me to invoke the provision of section 305 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended, to declare a state of emergency in Rivers State with effect from today, 18th March, 2025 and I so do.

By this declaration, the Governor of Rivers State, Mr Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Mrs Ngozi Odu and all elected members of the House of Assembly of Rivers State are hereby suspended for an initial period of six months.”