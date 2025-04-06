Pro-Wike Rivers State Lawmakers Embark On Legislative Training In UK

A group of Rivers State House of Assembly members, loyal to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has embarked on a five-day legislative training program in the United Kingdom.

The training, which commenced on Friday, is aimed at enhancing their understanding of governance and lawmaking processes, with a specific focus on the “Legislative Dynamics in Presidential and Parliamentary Systems.”

The lawmakers’ training kicked off in Central London, where they participated in a series of discussions and workshops designed to sharpen their legislative skills.

Naija News reports that the program is intended to provide them with a deeper understanding of the intricacies involved in the legislative process, equipping them to better serve the people of Rivers State upon their return.

On Saturday, the delegation, led by the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Martin Chike Amaewhule, embarked on an agricultural excursion to explore innovative farming practices in England.

The excursion aimed to expose the lawmakers to modern agricultural methods that could be implemented to boost farming productivity in Rivers State.

According to PMNews, the representative of Onelga Constituency II, Nkemjika Ezekwe, shared her thoughts on the trip, highlighting the valuable insights gained into contemporary farming techniques. Ezekwe emphasized that the experience would help them make informed decisions regarding agricultural policies.

Ezekwe said, “The speaker said that the day 2 training availed us much opportunities and further provides a valuable insights into innovative practices that can be applied to improve future agricultural sector and that learning from farms in more developed agricultural regions can expose legislators and agricultural stakeholders to advanced techniques, technologies, and sustainable farming practices that could be adapted to local conditions.

“This exposure helps to bridge the gap between traditional farming methods and modern agricultural practices, enabling us to make informed decisions that foster growth in the sector.

“In addition, such visits provide a first-hand understanding of the global food supply chain, challenges, and opportunities, enhancing the ability to craft legislation that addresses issues like food security, rural development, and environmental sustainability.

“The speaker while admonishing the members at the DAY 2 of the tour, made clear that witnessing efficient livestock management, precision farming, or agro-processing can inspire policies that incentivize the adoption of such innovations in our state. He finally explained that today’s visit to the animal and agricultural farm is to encourage knowledge exchange that can benefit both local farmers and the legislative framework. By broadening our knowledge and perspectives, lawmakers can develop policies that not only respond to our today’s unique challenges but the future.”

However, this training comes after President Bola Tinubu suspended the lawmakers and declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, citing the need for peace, and improved governance.