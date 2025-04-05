Labour Party Has Come To Stay, It Is People’s Party – Nwokocha

The National Secretary of the Labour Party Caretaker Committee, Darlington Nwokocha, has hailed the Supreme Court judgment on the leadership crisis of the party.

Naija News reported that the Supreme Court, in its ruling, on Friday, struck out an Appeal Court’s judgement that recognized Julius Abure as the national chairman of the party.

The apex court also dismissed Abure’s cross-appeal as unmeritorious and upheld Nenadi Usman‘s appeal as meritorious on the leadership crisis.

Speaking to newsmen after the judgment, Senator Nwokocha said the ruling was a welcome development. He thanked all the stakeholders of the party that supported the Caretaker Committee in its journey to the Supreme Court.

“Well, I’m so happy about this landmark judgment. It’s something that is quite deserving. It’s something that is quite encouraging for any person to resort to court anytime such situation like this arises.

“I’m happy today that the Labour Party has come to stay. This is a people’s party. This is a party everybody believes in. And I want to thank the members and congratulate all the members of the NCC, from the national chairman, Senator Nenadi Usman, and all other members of the national caretaker committee, and also the entire leadership of our NWC, NEC, where you have the TUC members, where you have the NLC members, where you have the governor Alex Otti and the deputy governor, and every other person that is a member of the Labour Party, and all the faithful that believe in democracy.

“I think this is quite resounding for democracy. It has brought back the belief at the instance and strength of the democratic system in Nigeria,” he said.

The Caretaker Secretary called on supporters of the party to remain resolute and work for the victory of the party.

“Well, the message I have for the party members is that all along they have been so patient, because situations have risen where they should have rioted or reacted violently, but they have been so patient. So I’m telling them that they should now still remain patient, and let’s build the party together. All hands must be on deck moving forward,” he added.