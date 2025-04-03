Economy: Things Are Very Tough – Jimi Agbaje

Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos State, Jimi Agbaje, has decried the hardship in the country.

Naija News reports that Agabje faulted Nigeria’s current democracy, stating that the principles of democracy were currently lacking in the country.

He stated this on Wednesday while addressing newsmen at the 4th-anniversary democracy lecture, in honour of the late spokesman of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afeniefere, Yinka Odumakin, in Lagos.

The former PDP’s governorship candidate said the welfare of the people must be prioritized by the government.

He dismissed the government’s call for sacrifice, emphasizing the need to make life easier for citizens.

He said, “We need to get our value system right. We need to look at our democracy. We must never assume that democracy is about voting at elections. Democracy is about the rule of law. It is about the voice of the people. It is about the wish of the people being acceptable, and that is the foundation we need to put in place. We need a solid foundation of democratic principles, rule of law, human rights, those kinds of things are very important.

“Then you can build, because you can’t build something on nothing. When you have that then you can now talk about economy, talk about how to make things easier for the people. It is very tough at the moment. I think it is important that we look at how to make life easier for the people. It is not easy to say sacrifice, not everyone can sacrifice the way we are going.”