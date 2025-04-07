‘There’s No Sugar-Coating It: Things Are Hard’ – Gov Makinde

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has decried hardship in the country, caused by federal government’s economic policies.

Naija News reports that Governor Makinde noted that fuel prices and the cost of food items continued to rise daily, increasing hardship for citizens and families.

In his newsletter on Saturday, Makinde stated that many families have been exhausted as a result of burden imposed on them by hardship.

“There’s no sugar-coating it: things are hard. Fuel prices are rising again. Everyday essentials feel out of reach. I know that for many, each morning starts with a calculation of what can be stretched, what must be cut, what will have to wait. It’s an exhausting burden too many Nigerians are carrying,” he said.

The Governor of Oyo State urged Nigerians to hold on, noting that tough times would end. Makinde assured Nigerians they would triumph over the current hardship in the country.

“But in moments like this, I want to remind you of a simple but powerful truth: Tough times don’t last, but tough people do.

“And Nigerians are tough. We have survived military rule, made do with little, and turned scarcity into creativity. We have built dreams from dust, and joy from the most unexpected places.

“This is not a message to deny your pain, or to pretend that grit alone will fix it all. No! It is to remind us that even in the storm, we are not powerless.

“We are a people who know how to adapt. We know how to push through. We know how to hold on. And more than that, we know how to look out for each other,” he stated.

He assured that his administration would continue to make things easy for the people of Oyo State.

“On our part, we continue to look for ways to make things easier for our people. In February 2025, Oyo State had the third lowest food inflation rate in the whole country. This can be linked to all the activities in the agricultural sector in the last year. We are working to ensure that this remains the norm not the exception,” he added.

Makinde further urged Nigerians to show compassion to one another. He stressed the need to share love and uphold charity.

“So, if you’re tired today, rest. But don’t lose heart. If you can, be kind. Be kind to yourself, and to others. It matters more than you think.

“And when it feels like you can’t see a way through, remember: there are still good people in this country. People working quietly in corners, creating solutions, building things, serving others. You are not alone.

“Let us choose faith over fear. Let us hold on to what makes us human: love, laughter, real hope. Let us continue to believe that better is possible, because it is.

“One day soon, this moment will pass. And when it does, may we be standing not just as survivors, but as a people who refused to give up on themselves, or on each other.

We are strong. We will not be broken,” he concluded.