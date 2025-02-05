UNILORIN Student Commits Suicide Over ‘Economic Hardship’

A male student in his second year at the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) in Kwara State has committed suicide, reportedly due to economic difficulties.

Naija News learnt that the deceased student maintained a cumulative grade point average of 4.5 in the Department of Mass Communication prior to his tragic passing.

The incident reportedly occurred at his private residence in the Oke-Odo area of the Tanke community in Ilorin, the state capital.

According to Channels Television, sources within the university community indicated that the student’s suicide was a result of the financial hardships he was experiencing.

Additionally, it was revealed that the student had lost his father several years ago, and his mother, a retired school teacher, had assumed the financial responsibilities for his education since then.

The deceased, who was enrolled in the Faculty of Communication and Information Sciences (CIS), started to endure financial difficulties when he returned to school last year. This prompted his peers to raise funds to assist with his tuition and provide him with food.

However, it was reported that the student chose to ingest a poisonous substance last weekend, shortly after his roommate had departed for classes. He left a note for his roommate, expressing his inability to manage his financial struggles as the reason for his decision.

His roommate raised the alarm upon returning from lectures and discovering the situation.

A senior administrative official from the university, who requested to remain anonymous, confirmed the incident to reporters in Ilorin on Tuesday.

He characterized the event as shocking, noting that it has plunged the university community and its students into a state of mourning.