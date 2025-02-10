Hardship: Many Don’t Attend Church, Many Don’t Give Offerings – Anglican Bishop

The Archbishop of Ibadan Province, Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, Williams Aladekugbe, has said many Christians do not attend churches again, and among many who come, many do not give offerings.

Naija News reports that Archbishop Aladekugbe, who blamed government economic policies for the hardship citizens face, stated this while he spoke at the 1st Distinguished Alumni Lecture of the Department of Religious Studies, Faculty of Arts, University of Ibadan, in Ibadan, on Sunday.

Speaking on the topic, ‘The faith once delivered to the saints in the context of contemporary socio-economic challenges’, held at the Otunba Subomi Balogun Conference Center, UI, he noted that Christians were under economic pressure.

“The present economic hardship resulting from the removal of fuel subsidy is also having its effects on the Christians in Nigeria, as many families could no longer attend church services, some of those who manage to attend church services, have no money for offerings and other contributions in the Church.

“It must be noted that Christians nationwide, along with the adherents of other faiths, are under economic pressure. This situation has forced a cleric to call on President Tinubu during the burial of Rotimi Akeredolu, the late governor of Ondo State by saying ‘You said it’s your turn, now save Nigerians from hunger’,” he said.

The Bishop of Ibadan North (Anglican) Diocese decried how the government over the years implemented bad economic policies, stating that nothing has changed.

Bishop Aladekugbe stated that Nigerians are suffering and frustrated as a result of the economic hardship imposed by government’s policies.

“In Nigeria, in the past, people had demonstrated against unfriendly policy bringing bad economy, it is not different today as groups of people have demonstrated from time to time to show their annoyance at the present economic policy of the government.

“Till now, people are taking to the streets to demonstrate perhaps the government will change her policy. This time around, the series of demonstrations have failed as high costs of all things in the market persist. Nigerians call on President Tinubu to end hunger and hardship.

“Groups, associations, clubs, traditional rulers, clerics and the general populace have been groaning under the economic policy of the present regime. There is no point hiding the fact that Nigerians are frustrated, hungry and angry.

“The hardship, insecurity, poverty and unemployment in the country are such that no one can pacify anybody. The socio-economic reforms of the Federal Government have inflicted unparalleled hardship on Nigerians. The soaring cost of food has escalated the suffering of Nigerians and crime has greatly increased,” he stated.

Anglican Clergy added that the current hardship in the country has also affected citizens’ faith in God. He further called on religious leaders to pay attention to depression and loss of hope to prevent suicides.

“It has been observed that the present situation has become unbearable for Nigerians. People in different locations of the country are lamenting and discussing the future of Nigeria’s political structure as a result of present economic woes on social media, in the streets, and in club houses, voices are being heard that the faith of a common man has been affected. Some people are saying ‘God, where are you?’.

“The clergy and the ministers of God have more to do at a time like this to save people from depression, loss of hope and probably from suicide. Lectures, sermons and teachings should be intensified to keep the faith of the Christians alive so that they can triumph over this period which is believed would be for a short period,” he added.