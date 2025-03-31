My Mother Seized My International Passport, Stopped Me From Signing $320,000 Deal – Frank Edwards

Gospel singer, Frank Edwards, has disclosed that his mother once stopped him from signing a $320,000 deal that would have given a group control of his music catalogue.

Edward explained that his mother warned him against signing the deal and confiscated his international passport to prevent him from finalising it.

Speaking via a social media post, Edwards said he didn’t understand his mother’s reasoning, but he has since come to appreciate her discernment.

He mentioned how she had given him ₦150,000 naira to start a studio, and her instincts proved correct.

The singer expressed gratitude for his mother’s selfless love, guidance, and unwavering support.

He thanked her for being a source of wisdom and strength, always providing guidance and protection.

Edwards wrote: “Thank you for everything, this space is not enough to write about you. Thank you for an impenetrable wall of fire! Thank for always telling me the mind of God about the things I’m doing, Non of your words fell to the ground because you truly hear from God ..

“The very first time in my life years ago I was to close $320,000 deal from a group that wanted to almost own my entire catalogue.

“You said NO ! And I quote you. “ The 150,000 naira gave you to start that studio is bigger than that money, just give it time . They are not of God.

“Infact you took my international passport away from me Just to ensure I don’t travel to close that deal , and I was laughing because I didn’t need to travel to close it but then I listened to you !

“After u said that I was thinking How is 150,000 Naira bigger than $320,000 .. BUT NOW I UNDERSTAND.

“There is so much to say !! But like I said .. this space is not enough!! Happy Mother’s Day mum!!!”