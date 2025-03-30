Fubara: ‘Do We Miss Military Rule, Why Suspend A Governor And Put A Military Person’ – Ogbeh

A former Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh, has raised concerns over the practice of replacing civilian governors with military appointees during states of emergency.

Ogbeh criticized the recent move by President Bola Tinubu, which followed similar actions taken by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, suggesting it signals a troubling return to military-style governance.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Saturday, Ogbeh expressed concerns about the implications of such actions on Nigeria’s governance, questioning whether they undermined the competence of civilian leaders.

Ogbeh highlighted the ongoing pattern where military figures are appointed as sole administrators when a state of emergency is declared, a practice he finds worrisome.

“The only other thing that I’m asking is: Why is it that each time there is this suspension of a governor, a military person is put back in place?” he asked.

He continued, “Do we miss military rule, or are we suggesting that civilians are incapable of governing themselves? Obasanjo did it twice, in fact, thrice, and we have it again. What’s the logic?”

Ogbeh warned that these actions send a dangerous message to Nigerians, undermining the confidence in civilian governance.

He said, “Since the constitution doesn’t say you can only pick this or that person, the president is free to do so, but it’s also sending a funny signal that civilians can’t do the job themselves.”

The former minister further stressed that the imposition of a state of emergency should be avoided, suggesting that elected leaders should act more responsibly.

“Elected individuals should behave themselves and not carry on as if it’s a holiday and that they can do as they wish because they are sending the wrong signal to society,” he emphasized.

Ogbeh’s remarks come in the wake of President Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State on March 18, citing political instability and the vandalization of oil facilities.

The president suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu, and members of the state assembly, appointing retired Vice-Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas as the sole administrator of the state.

The state of emergency declaration was ratified by the Senate and House of Representatives on March 20, despite significant opposition from various stakeholders, including the South-South Governors’ Forum, which condemned the decision.

The presidency argued that the move was necessary to prevent further escalation of the crisis in Rivers. However, Ogbeh and others see the appointment of a military appointee as a troubling sign of undermining civilian leadership.