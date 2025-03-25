Eric Chelle Announces Unchanged Super Eagles Starting 11 Against Zimbabwe

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has opted for an unchanged lineup as Nigeria prepares for a pivotal 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe, set to take place at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

In just his second match at the helm of the Super Eagles, Chelle has decided to retain the starting XI that secured a convincing victory over Rwanda last Friday. This continuity underscores his confidence in the players to replicate their successful performance against a Zimbabwean side desperate for points.

Leading the attack is the impressive Victor Osimhen, who notched two goals in the previous match, further solidifying his status as the team’s primary offensive threat. The Napoli striker’s pace and skill will be crucial as he looks to extend his scoring streak alongside the talented Ademola Lookman, who also delivered a standout performance in the last outing.

In goal, Stanley Nwabali will safeguard the net, demonstrating reliability and command in defensive situations. The backline consists of defenders Ola Aina, William Troost-Ekong, Calvin Bassey, and Bright Osayi-Samuel, each bringing their unique strengths to fortify Nigeria’s defence against any Zimbabwean attacks.

In midfield, the dynamic duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi will continue to dominate the centre of the pitch, combining defensive resilience with creative playmaking. Flanking them on the wings are the energetic Samuel Chukwueze and Moses Simon, who will look to stretch the Zimbabwean defence and create scoring opportunities.

The match is set to kick off at 5 p.m. WAT, and the Super Eagles will be hoping to build on their momentum and secure a critical win in their quest for World Cup qualification.

Super Eagles Starting XI Against Zimbabwe:

Goalkeeper: Stanley Nwabali

Defenders: Ola Aina, William Troost-Ekong, Calvin Bassey, Bright Osayi-Samuel

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi

Forwards: Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon, Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen