Eric Chelle Speaks On Nigeria’s Super Eagles Vs Zimbabwe World Cup Qualifier

Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle has outlined reasons why he believes his team’s upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Warriors of Zimbabwe will present significant challenges.

The Super Eagles are set to host the Zimbabwean side at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo at 5 p.m. later today, March 25. Chelle’s squad approaches this crucial encounter with momentum, following a solid 2-0 victory over the Amavubi of Rwanda last Friday. Conversely, Zimbabwe arrived with a hard-fought 2-2 draw against the Benin Republic.

During a pre-match press conference held on Monday, Chelle acknowledged the strengths of the Zimbabwe team, stating, “This match will not be easy for us because Zimbabwe boasts a talented roster, astute players, and an experienced coach in Michael Nees.”

He continued, “I am proud of my players for their performance against Rwanda — it was a challenging match, but they executed our game plan effectively.”

Chelle also emphasized the importance of focus and preparation, stating, “We had a productive training session yesterday, and we need to carry that momentum onto the pitch again to ensure we are well-prepared for the game tomorrow.”

He further noted the tactical acumen of Nees, explaining, “This coach has a well-defined game strategy, which we must respect and prepare for with our utmost focus.”

In addition to discussing the challenges posed by Zimbabwe, Coach Chelle expressed his unwavering desire to cultivate a winning culture within the team. Having started his tenure with a 2-0 victory against Rwanda, he is keen to build on this initial success.

Chelle remarked, “I’ve had discussions with my players and made it clear that my goal is to win every match we play. My concentration is firmly on the upcoming game against Zimbabwe. Once that match concludes, we can shift our focus to the subsequent challenges.”

Note that the Super Eagles of Nigeria vs Zimbabwe World Cup qualifiers will kick off at 5 p.m. later today, March 25.