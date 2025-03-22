BREAKING: Gov Adeleke Extends Curfew As Community Clashes Escalate

The communal clashes between the Ifon and Ilobu communities escalated on Saturday, spreading to the Erin Osun community.

In response, Governor Ademola Adeleke has imposed a 24-hour curfew on the affected areas.

Initially, the governor had implemented a 12-hour curfew in the wake of the violence, which displaced many residents from Ifon, Ilobu, and Erin Osun. On Saturday, displaced individuals were seen on the streets of Okinni, with some, particularly northerners, leaving the area in buses.

Naija News reports that in statement from Olawale Rasheed, the spokesperson to Governor Adeleke, outlined the measures taken to prevent further escalation.

“Governor Ademola Adeleke has stepped up conflict de-escalation moves on the Ifon-Ilobu conflict, imposing a 24-hour curfew, mobilizing a joint security task force, and hosting a peace deal between the two warring communities,” the statement read.

Governor Adeleke reassured the people of Ilobu and Ifon, saying, “I am committed to securing their lives and properties. I have updated the state’s presidency on the developments. We are on top of the situation.”

The statement also addressed the spread of misinformation, highlighting that opposition elements were circulating old videos of past communal conflicts in some parts of Osun State to falsely portray a picture of widespread insecurity.

“While the ongoing conflict is regrettable and while all hands are on deck to stop the violence, we inform the public to take note of the activities of fake news merchants who are digging up old videos to discredit the state government,” the statement added.

The governor emphasized that the videos circulating of violence in other towns and villages in Osun are fake news and should be disregarded by the public.