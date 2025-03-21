Breaking: Fresh Communal Clash In Osun Leaves 30 Shot, Many Displaced In Land Dispute

No fewer than 30 residents have been shot in a fresh communal clash between Ifon in Orolu Local Government Area and Ilobu in Irepodun Local Government Area of Osun State.

The violent confrontation, which occurred in the early hours of Friday, has also left many, particularly children and women, displaced as the longstanding land dispute between the two communities escalates.

In addition to the shootings, several houses and shops were razed during the attack. Tensions have been simmering between the two communities over disputed land, and the latest clash is part of a pattern of ongoing violence, with both sides attacking each other in villages and over farmland.

Residents of Ifon, under the banner of the Concerned Youth of Ifon Osun, Orolu Kingdom, expressed their frustration over the continuing violence.

According to TheNation, they revealed in a video shared on social media, “We can’t keep looking and be watching Olobu & Ilobu people burning our shops and houses in the midnight any longer.”

The youths made a direct appeal to the Osun State Government, calling for immediate intervention.

“We, the Youth of Ifon Osun Orolu Kingdom, call on the state Government of Osun to hasten their steps and actions to sort things out. We have been patiently enduring the brutal attacks and destructive behavior of Ilobu hoodlums for far too long,” they added.

They also praised their king, Oba Peter Oluwole Ipadeola Ilufemiloye Akinyooiye III, Olufon of Ifon Osun, for his efforts to maintain peace and advise restraint.

However, they made it clear that it was becoming increasingly difficult to remain passive as their ancestral properties and farmlands were being destroyed.

“Our peace-loving and law-abiding king has been calming our youths and advising restraint, despite the ongoing aggression from Ilobu,” they said.

In response to the allegations, the Otun Jagun of Ilobu, Leke Ogunsola, denied that his people had attacked Ifon residents.

He claimed that the violence was instigated by Ifon. “Since Tuesday, they have been attacking our people on their farmland, like Agbere Onireke and Opapa. They attacked a chief with an attempt to kidnap him, but he was rescued by farmers around,” Ogunsola said.

He further accused the Ifon community of committing multiple violent acts, including setting fire to houses and burning motorcycles.

“On Wednesday, they went to a farm at Gbere to attack Nureni and Oseni Saluwudeen, burnt down two motorcycles, which were reported at the police station in Ilobu,” Ogunsola said.

The Otun Jagun described the attack on Ilobu by Ifon as being especially devastating for women and children.

“Yesterday, in the evening, they went to a place called Oke-Ekutu, destroyed all the houses and set one on fire. They went to Akipanroro, Ganga, and Oke-Ayepe, started burning and shooting at our people. Mostly children and women were caught in this attack,” he said.

He added that many women and children were now displaced, and some had been brought to the palace where local methods were being used to extract bullets from the wounded.

“Our children and women are displaced now, we are extracting bullets in the palace through local means. They have brought about 30 to the palace for us to remove the bullets from their bodies, and they are still bringing more,” Ogunsola said.