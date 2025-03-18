Dangote, Amosun Exchange Words Over Cement Factory Demolition

The President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has accused former Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, of demolishing his cement plant twice during his tenure.

Dangote made the claim on Monday during a meeting with Governor Dapo Abiodun in Ogun State, where he described how the project was affected by what he termed “deliberate destruction.”

“The factory we are visiting now in Itori, it’s because of His Excellency, Governor Dapo Abiodun, that we came back. That factory was demolished twice.

“We started building, then Amosun demolished it. The second time, we started again, and he demolished not only the factory but also the fence; so we left. But right now, we’re coming back because of His Excellency,” Dangote stated, referring to the cement plant in Itori, Ogun State

Amosun Responds: Calls Allegations Deliberate Mischief

In a swift response to the allegations, Ibikunle Amosun’s media office dismissed Dangote’s claims as “deliberate mischief.” They challenged the businessman to provide the necessary documents for the construction of the cement plant to clarify the situation.

“We assume that an average person understands how government functions through ministries, departments, and agencies, with each exercising mandates on specific responsibilities, including approvals for physical development.

“It is on this basis that we want to appeal to Alhaji Dangote to avail the public of the requisite approvals for the construction of the structures he alleged were demolished,” Amosun’s statement read

Amosun’s office also expressed concerns about the legality of Dangote’s actions, hinting at potential legal breaches. The statement further questioned the claim that Dangote was above the law during the tenure of the former governor.

“For us, as a government, we believed that there could not be two governments in a state, and Dangote, therefore, could not operate above the law or under a different set of laws,” the statement continued.

Amosun’s team also reminded the public that, during his time as governor, he was praised by Dangote himself for fostering investment in Ogun State, particularly in the Ibese Cement factory, which Dangote had once alleged was hindered by previous administrations.

“It is ironical that during the commissioning of his Ibese Cement factory, Dangote praised the Amosun administration to high heavens for its promotion of investments in Ogun State and for facilitating the commencement of the cement factory after eight years of frustration by other administrations,” Amosun’s media office noted.

Amosun’s administration was also credited with attracting over 500 companies to Ogun State, with the World Bank recognizing Ogun as one of the top three states in Ease-of-Doing-Business in Nigeria. His tenure was celebrated for transforming Ogun into “the Industrial Capital of Nigeria.”

“Our state at the time accounted for about 75 percent of the Foreign Direct Investments, in relation to industry in the country. This is a fact subject to verification,” the statement asserted.

Amosun’s media office called for constructive dialogue regarding the claims and suggested that Dangote provide details about his land acquisition and planning approvals.

“We will advise Alhaji Dangote to furnish the public with details of the land acquisition with relevant planning approvals, and let us engage in a constructive conversation therefrom,” the statement added.

The response concluded with a strong rebuke of the idea that certain individuals can be “compromised” or “bullied.”

“The notion that everyone has a price is an expression applicable only to people with weak foundations and questionable upbringing. This is why some of us will continue to uphold high standards in all our undertakings, irrespective of whose ox is gored,” the statement emphasized.