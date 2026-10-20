‘Anybody Can Be Anybody’: Dangote ‘Accepts’ Content Creator Bae U Barbie’s Interview Invitation

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has spoken about the importance of simple living, saying his wealth does not stop him from staying in a poor hotel or living with basic comforts.

The billionaire industrialist said that people should remain humble no matter how successful they become.

Naija News reports that Dangote spoke at an event tagged Vision 2030 on Monday, where he also accepted an invitation from content creator Adebayo Ridwan, popularly known as Bae U Barbie, to appear on his YouTube programme, ‘Curiosity Made Me Ask’.

He stressed that he believes in living simply and treating people with respect, regardless of their social status.

“And also to show people that, look, in life, you have to be as simple as you can, because anybody can be anybody,” he said.

Explaining his position, Dangote said he could stay in even the worst hotel and still be comfortable with the basic facilities available.

“Today, if you take me to anywhere, if you take me to the worst hotel, I can sleep, I can have my shower, I can live,” he said.

“So because life is about simplicity, and make sure that, look, don’t take yourself up there,” he added.

Dangote recalled an encounter with the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, who he said had served for eight years without using a driver.

The businessman said he met the prime minister during a visit to launch a fertiliser plant in the country and asked why he did not have a driver.

According to Dangote, the Ethiopian leader replied that his wife drove him around.

Bae U Barbie Interview

Naija News understands that Dangote also accepted Bae U Barbie’s invitation to appear on his Youtube show ‘Curiosity Made Me Ask’.

This comes after the content creator argued that young Nigerians needed more chances to hear directly from leading business figures.

Bae U said many of Dangote’s previous interviews had been on platforms that younger audiences did not usually watch, despite their interest in his businesses and the planned initial public offering.

Responding, Dangote said young people represented the future and that older generations needed to share their experiences with them.

“Honestly, the future that we have is actually you, the youth. We, our own generation really, we have not really done very well for Nigeria and also for Africa. That’s the truth,” he said.

He added, “So we need to sit down with some of you and discuss our own experience with you.”

Dangote said he valued the support and respect he received from younger Nigerians.

The billionaire also explained why he readily takes photographs with members of the public despite his position.

He recalled an experience from his younger days when he and his late grandfather met prominent people in Washington and asked to take pictures with them.

Dangote said the experience influenced his decision to grant similar requests from people who approach him for photographs.