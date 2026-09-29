My Grandson Is Not Finding It Interesting To Work With Me – Dangote

President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has said his first grandson is not interested in joining the family business at the moment.

Naija News reports that Dangote made this known on Tuesday during a high-level investor engagement organised as part of activities surrounding the initial public offering of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, which was held with Kenyan and other East African institutional investors in Nairobi.

Speaking on succession planning and the involvement of family members in the business, Dangote said his first grandson preferred to gain professional experience outside the family conglomerate before taking a role in the group.

According to Dangote, his grandson, who is an electrical engineer, is considering working with global professional services firms KPMG or PwC to gain experience, particularly in financial matters, before joining the family business.

The businessman added that his three daughters, Mariya, Halima and Fatima, are already involved in managing the family business, holding executive positions in different areas of the conglomerate.

He said, “And my first grandson, he’s not finding it interesting to work with me for now. He wants to go and get experience with KPMG or PWC. Then after he’ll come and join us. He’s an electrical engineer, but he wants to go and learn about money first.”