Anyone Who Wants To Cause Trouble, We Are Ready – Dangote Reacts As Court Suspends $16bn Refinery Project

The Dangote Group has reacted to a Kenyan court order stopping activities on the disputed site where it plans to build a $16 billion oil refinery in Lamu County.

Naija News reports that the company said the order would affect some activities at the project site but would not prevent the planned groundbreaking ceremony.

The Malindi Environment and Land Court had directed all parties involved in the dispute to maintain the existing situation on the land until the matter is heard on October 14.

The legal action was brought by 133 residents of Chandavai in Lamu County.

The residents are challenging the use of the land for the proposed refinery, claiming that it belongs to their ancestors and has been occupied and used for farming by their families for generations.

In its reaction on Tuesday, the Dangote Group acknowledged that some work at the location could be affected because the parties had been directed not to carry out activities on the disputed property before the case is heard.

Speaking at an investor event in Nairobi on Tuesday, Aliko Dangote also addressed the development and indicated that he remained confident in the future of the refinery project.

Dangote described the court action as part of the challenges that can arise around major projects in Africa. He also said the company was prepared to deal with opposition to the project.

He said: “The court has not halted the groundbreaking ceremony of the refinery at this stage. However, activities at the site may be affected by the ruling as both parties are required not to carry activities until the case is heard on 14th October.

“I’m sure some of you must have seen one court (has) given an order that we shouldn’t do any construction? I said no, no. This is normal for us in Africa. … In fact, this is even small. Anyone who wants to cause trouble, we are ready for them.”